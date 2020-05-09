Listen to RMR’s new version of ‘Dealer’, featuring Future and Lil Baby

RMR has released a Future and Lil Baby-featuring remix of his latest single, ‘Dealer’ – you can listen to it below.

The masked artist shared the original version of the song last month, having signed a new record deal with Warner. In February, he became a viral hit thanks to his track ‘Rascal‘.

Now, RMR – pronounced ‘Rumour’ – has enlisted Atlanta acts Future and Lil Baby for a new version of ‘Dealer’. The team-up has resulted in some fans suggesting that the elusive artist could originate from Atlanta, Georgia himself.

Details on RMR’s identity remain scarce, and the rapper has so far shunned the press. However, in February he told Fader that he was “22 years old and choosing to remain anonymous for now”.

“I grew up on country and rap music,” he explained to the outlet, “and [‘Rascal’] is the interpretation of what the new genre should sound like.”

Following on from the new ‘Dealer’ remix, RMR is set to release his debut EP ‘Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art’ later this month (May 29).

Meanwhile, Future recently opened up on his reaction to the death of Juice WRLD. “It was heartbreaking about Juice,” he said. “Still to this day, I’m heartbroken. Rest in peace to Juice WRLD. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.”