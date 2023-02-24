ROAM Festival announces refashioned 2023 event following cancellation of planned Bindoon edition

ROAM Festival has announced a new venue for its reconfigured 2023 event, following the cancellation of the festival’s original location earlier this week.

On Tuesday (February 21), organisers announced that the inaugural edition of ROAM – which was due to take place in Bindoon, WA on March 4 and 5 – had been cancelled due to “the collapse of [ticketing provider] Festicket and the late withdrawal of our original venue”. At the time, organisers wrote that “cancellation was the only viable option”, and that efforts to relocate ROAM “could not be resolved”.

The following day, however, organisers revealed that they had since sourced a new venue for a 2023 edition of ROAM, which will now take place on the same dates within Perth’s CBD. The updated event will feature the majority of acts billed on ROAM’s initial line-up, including DJs Anna Lunoe, Helena Hauff, Sub Focus and Bradley Zero. Each act will perform at one of three stages in the Metro City Concert Club in Perth. See the full line-up below.

Tickets for the original event are transferable for the new location. Those wanting new tickets must buy them individually for each of the festival’s two days. Find tickets here. The Saturday line-up includes Overmono, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Sam Alfred, while Sunday will see sets from Jordan Brando, X Club, Little Fritter and Set Mo. New additions to the line-up include HWLS and a DJ set by Willaris. K.

ROAM Festival’s debut edition was due to take place this time last year, but was cancelled amid Western Australia’s COVID-19 border restrictions. The re-fashioned event has been billed as a series of “make good” shows, with refunds available for original ticket holders.

