Rob Moose and Phoebe Bridgers share new version of ‘Wasted’

Rob Moose has shared a new version of ‘Wasted’, a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. Check it out below.

While the song dates back to 2019 and while Bridgers has performed it live, this is the first time the song has been released. The one released this week (May 12) is a re-worked version to the one the two had worked on previously.

Writing about the song’s release on Instagram, Moose said: “This one goes back to 2019 for me, and I’m thrilled it’s finally out in the world.

“Thank you to Marshall for writing the song, Gabriel Cabezas for the sensual celli, and Jon Castelli and Dale Becker for the mix&master.”

The track, which will appear on Moose’s ‘Inflorescence’ EP, can be listened to below:

Moose and Bridgers have previously worked together on Bridgers’ ‘Copycat‘ EP, as well as on her albums ‘Punisher‘ and ‘Stranger in the Alps.‘

Moose first announced details of his EP last month, which will arrive in full on August 11.

The project features some of the musicians the violinist has recorded with in recent years, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Brittany Howard, and Sara Bareilles.

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks enlisted Bridgers for her latest single ‘Pegasus’, taken from her forthcoming second album, ‘My Soft Machine’.

The song, produced by Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence and the Machine), Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani, and Baird, features Bridgers singing delicately within the chorus and the fourth verse.

Bridgers is currently on tour supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras stadium tour until May 28. She will then head out on Boygenius’ ‘The Tour’, which consists of a series of headline dates throughout June, July and August.