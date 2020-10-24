Rob Zombie to share taster of long-awaited new album next week

Rob Zombie is to share a taster of his long-awaited new album next week.

Zombie revealed the news in a new post on Instagram and said that the first new music from his album will arrive on October 30.

It’s the first new release on Zombie’s new record label, Nuclear Blast Records.

A picture post on Instagram read: “In 7 days, new Rob Zombie music is coming.” He captioned the post: “Finally! The wait is over!!!!!! #robzombie #johnfive #piggyd #gingerfish”.

Speaking about his much anticipated seventh album release to NME in 2019, Zombie said: “The record’s definitely finished and…I think it’s the best record we’ve ever made.

“It’s a very big, crazy and complex record that I’m really excited to finally be able to release. I just had to get everything with 3 From Hell completely finished before we got into that, but my plan now is to start shooting some big videos for the album around January so that we can release it early next year.”

Zombie’s original plan was to release in February 2020.

Last year, Zombie praised Billie Eilish for wearing a customised shirt during one of her recent shows which honoured three metal acts.

Eilish played a gig wearing a top which appeared to be sewn together from old Rob Zombie, Type O Negative and Cradle of Filth tour t-shirts.

The shirt attracted subsequent praise from all three of the featured acts on social media, with Zombie leading the praise on Instagram when he said “rock on!”