Robbers who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs didn’t know pets belonged to her

Police in Los Angeles have said that the suspects who are accused of taking two of Lady Gaga‘s bulldogs and shooting her dog walker earlier this year did not know that the pets belonged to the singer.

It comes after Jaylin White, James Jackson and Lafayette Whaley were arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

A new felony complaint claims that the trio were actively “looking for French bulldogs” in the West Hollywood and San Fernando Valley area on 24 February when they are alleged to have spotted Fischer.

They allegedly turned off their car lights and followed him down an isolated side road, before White and Jackson jumped out of the vehicle to assault Fischer and take the dogs.

Fischer, who had been gagged, was then allegedly shot in the chest by Jackson who fled the scene.

While Gaga subsequently confirmed the crime, White’s father Harold White and Jennifer McBride, who was in a relationship with Harold, are said to have then become involved in the crime.

They are alleged to have helped Jaylin avoid arrest, while McBride returned the dogs to police on 26 February.

A statement from the LAPD previously explained that McBride had reported that she found the dogs and responded to a reward email to return the animals.

She has been charged with receiving stolen property valued above $950 (£685), and a count of being an accessory in the theft.

Jaylin White remains in custody on a £1m bond (£720,000) while Jackson is held on a bond of just over $3m (£2.16m), and Whaley’s bond is $1.1m (£7.92m).

Harold was released from jail last Saturday (May 1), while McBride was freed on Monday (May 3) ahead of their next court appearance.

Gaga is yet to respond to the arrests, although Fischer recently revealed that he had part of his lung removed after being shot.

Posting on Instagram, Fischer spoke about how he ended up back in hospital after being initially discharged only weeks after the incident.

“Recovery isn’t a straight line,” he wrote.

“It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal.”