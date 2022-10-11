Robbie Williams adds additional WA show to Australian leg of ‘XXV’ tour

Robbie Williams has added an additional show in Western Australia to his slew of 2023 dates in Australia and New Zealand .

The singer – who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour last month – recently announced an expansion of his original run to include more dates in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Today (October 11), Williams’ team announced the addition of a second show to the artist’s WA stint, also set to take place at Nikola Estate in Swan Valley. It’ll go down on Thursday November 30, the night before the original billed show.

Pre-sale tickets for the new WA show go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday October 12) at 10am AWST, while a general sale begins on Friday October 14 at the same time. Info on both sales is available here.

Tickets to the ‘Rock DJ’ singer’s VIC, QLD and pre-existing WA shows have already sold out. Find updated tour dates below.

The Australia and New Zealand appearances form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released in September.

Speaking of the XXV tour in a press statement, Williams said that “Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour. I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive.”

News of the tour came after Williams’ recent performance in Melbourne, where he headlined the pre-match entertainment roster at this year’s AFL Grand Final.

In addition to Williams — who paid tribute to John Farnham and enlisted Delta Goodrem during the performance — the Grand Final also welcomed musical acts G Flip, The Temper Trap and Ngaiire among others.

Prior to that, Williams performed two headline shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in April, both presented under the title of An Evening With Robbie Williams. Those shows featured exclusive footage of Better Man, an upcoming biopic about the singer filmed in Melbourne.

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ Australasian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

Saturday 11 – Hawke’s Bay, Mission Estate

Sunday 12 – Hawke’s Bay, Mission Estate

Thursday 16 – Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Saturday 18 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 19 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Wednesday 22 – Melbourne, AAMI Park

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, AAMI Park

Saturday 25 – Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 30 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate (NEW SHOW)



DECEMBER 2023

Friday 1 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate (SOLD OUT)