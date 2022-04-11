Robbie Williams adds second Melbourne show as work on ‘Better Man’ biopic continues

Robbie Williams will perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for a second date, having sold out the first show that was announced last month.

The original performance is set for April 30, while the second one – announced last Friday (April 8) – is slated for the following day, May 1, at the same venue. It will follow the same format, being presented under the title of ‘An Evening With Robbie Williams’.

It will feature Williams both performing his greatest hits and being interviewed by Australian media personality Richard Wilkins.

The show will also feature exclusive footage of Better Man, the upcoming Williams biopic that is currently being filmed in Melbourne. Both shows are set to be filmed, with footage from them to then be used in Better Man.

The film was originally announced in December, and is set to be directed by The Greatest Showman‘s Michael Gracy. No further castings have been made public since the film was announced.

Melbourne’s two Rod Laver shows will mark Williams’ first Australian performances in over four years. His last tour of the country was in 2018, in support of his most recent album ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’. Williams has since said that he will “hopefully” go on a world tour this year, with shows already announced in Munich and his native Stoke.

Tickets for the second Williams show will go on sale tomorrow (April 12) at 2PM AEST. All ticketing information is available via the venue’s website.