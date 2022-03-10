Robbie Williams announces one-off Melbourne show for next month

Robbie Williams has announced a one-night only performance in Melbourne next month, celebrating the filming of his upcoming biopic, Better Man, which is being shot at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios.

Dubbed ‘An Exclusive Evening with Robbie Williams’, the concert will take place on April 30 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The performance will feature a one-hour greatest hits set along with an onstage interview with Richard Wilkins. Some of the footage from the show will feature in the final cut of Better Man.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday (March 18), with a Frontier Members pre-sale next Tuesday (March 15) at 1pm AEDT.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be staging this very special, exclusive, never-to-be-repeated night in Melbourne in April,” Williams said of the event in a statement. “I genuinely love being in Australia, so it’s only fitting that I’m shooting the Better Man movie there.”

Announced in February of last year, the film will tell the story of Williams’ rise to global fame, as well as darker days where the artist battled with substance abuse. It’s being helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

In May, Williams’ long-term songwriter Guy Chambers said Williams’ songs would be “reimagined” in the biopic, similar to the reinvention Elton John’s music went in 2019 biopic Rocketman.

Last year, Gracey told Deadline last year Williams would be represented “in a really original way”, the outlet reporting a week later that Williams would be shown as a CGI monkey as opposed to a real-live actor.