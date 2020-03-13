Robbie Williams cancels Melbourne concert

Robbie Williams has pulled the plug on his upcoming Melbourne show, which was scheduled for tomorrow night (March 14).

The Take That singer was set to perform at the Lakeside Stadium, with support from Pete Murray and Seb Fontaine in his only Australia performance of 2020. The concert was part of the inaugural World Tour Melbourne event, which coincided with the now-axed 2020 Australian Grand Prix.

Tour promoter TEG Dainty announced the cancellation on their social media, hours after the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix. “Following on from the decision of Formula 1 […] World Tour’s show on Saturday 14th March with Robbie Williams is cancelled,” the statement read.

“The concert would have been located inside Lakeside Stadium within the Grand Prix race track at Albert Park. We appreciate that this is very disappointing news for the fans due to attend and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.”

Read the full statement below.

Williams has yet to release a public statement regarding the concert’s cancellation.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix also included the first-ever live music event AusGP Sessions, which kicked off yesterday (March 12). It was set to run until Sunday, March 15, but has been cancelled alongside the parent event. AusGP Sessions was set to feature Peking Duk as headliners, alongside Client Liaison, Bag Raiders and more.

Earlier today, Canberra festival Anthems pulled the plug on their 2020 edition. Download Australia was also cancelled, after headliners My Chemical Romance withdrew from the event.

The Australian government have also announced a ban of all non-essential public gatherings over 500 people. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announce the sweeping measure at a press conference earlier today.