Robbie Williams expands 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour

Robbie Williams has added a slew of new dates to his run of shows throughout Australia and New Zealand, slated for next year.

The singer — who announced the Australasian leg of his ‘XXV’ tour earlier this month — was scheduled to perform one show in New Zealand followed by five additional dates across Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Those dates form part of Williams’ broader world tour, which will begin in Europe in early 2023 and is in support of latest album ‘XXV’, released this month.

Williams has today expanded those Australasian dates, adding a second performance at New Zealand’s Mission Estate on November 12. Elsewhere, the singer will now also play back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on November 22 and November 23, alongside another date at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton on November 19. See details of Williams’ new shows below.

Speaking of the XXV tour in a press statement, Williams said that “Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour. I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive.”

The announcement comes after Williams’ recent Australian performance in Melbourne, where the singer headlined the pre-match entertainment roster for this year’s AFL Grand Final. In addition to Williams — who paid tribute to John Farnham and enlisted Delta Goodrem during the performance — the Grand Final also welcomed musical acts G Flip, The Temper Trap and Ngaiire, among others.

Prior to that, Williams performed two headline shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in April, both presented under the title of An Evening With Robbie Williams. Those shows featured exclusive footage of Better Man, an upcoming biopic about the singer filmed in Melbourne.

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ Australasian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

Saturday 11 – Hawke’s Bay, Mission Estate

Sunday 12 – Hawke’s Bay, Mission Estate (NEW)

Thursday 16 – Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Saturday 18 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Sunday 19 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (NEW)

Wednesday 22 – Melbourne, AAMI Park (NEW)

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, AAMI Park

Saturday 25 – Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate

DECEMBER 2023

Friday 1 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate