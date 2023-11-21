Robbie Williams fan dies after fall during Sydney concert

A fan of Robbie Williams has died after falling down six rows of seats during the singer’s Sydney concert at the Allianz Stadium last week.

A spokesperson for Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital has reportedly confirmed that the fan – a woman in her 70s – died on Monday (November 20) according to a report from The Guardian. The woman’s death has also been confirmed by Australia’s 9news.

NME has reached out to tour organiser Frontier Touring for comment. At the time of publishing, Robbie Williams has yet to comment on the accident or the fan’s tragic death.

When approached for comment, a representative of Venues NSW shared with NME the statement that they had shared on Thursday (November 16) following the fan’s fall: “The stadium can confirm that a serious incident occurred following Thursday’s concert. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.”

“We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as they become available,” the statement concluded.

The fall occurred during Williams’ November 16 concert at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney Australia. She had apparently been trying to climb over several rows of seats when she slipped and fell. She was then put into an induced coma and was being treated in hospital for injuries to her head and face prior to her death.

A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 10:17pm during the concert. “Last night we attended Allianz Stadium. We were called in to reports of a woman in her seventies who had fallen,” their statement said. “We treated her on scene to injuries to her face and head and took her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.”

Last week, a fan in Rio de Janeiro lost her life after suffering a cardiac arrest from the extreme heat during a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift wrote on Instagram of being “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

Swift went on to postpone the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat. Temperatures in the Brazilian city broke records last week, with a daytime peak of 39.1C recorded on Friday. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote.