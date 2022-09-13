Robbie Williams invites Kylie Minogue to join him for AFL Grand Final performance

Robbie Williams has invited Kylie Minogue to join his upcoming performance at this year’s AFL Grand Final.

Williams’ half-time show will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next Saturday (September 24), and was announced in July of this year. While the UK singer takes the headline spot at the Grand Final, he’ll be joined by a slew of Australian acts performing throughout the final showdown, including G Flip and The Temper Trap.

The complete list of AFL Grand Final performers was confirmed by the league yesterday, but in a recent interview with FOX FM, Williams suggested that fellow global pop-star Minogue should join him on the bill. “I need to ask her”, Williams said to radio hosts Fifi, Fev and Nick, “Maybe I should do that on this radio show right here, right now.”

“Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did,” Williams concluded. The pair have collaborated previously on the 2000 hit single ‘Kids’, which formed part of Minogue’s third studio album, ‘Sing When You’re Winning’. Potentially hinting at the track’s inclusion on his grand final setlist – which is expected to run for 19 minutes – Williams teased that he “will be singing a song that isn’t a Robbie Williams song.”

In addition to G Flip and Temper Trap — the latter of whom also performed at the AFL 10 years ago — the Grand Final will host rock band Goanna and First Nations artists Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith, William Barton and Budjerah. Elsewhere, Ngaiire and football anthem singer Mike Brady will also take to the stage.

Williams – who reportedly turned down a $1million offer to perform three songs at the 2014 AFL Grand Final – will perform in Melbourne for the third time this year, having completed two sold-out shows at Rod Laver Arena in May. In a press statement announcing his appearance at the upcoming Grand Final, Williams said he was “so excited to be performing for all the fans”.

“I’m really looking forward to performing with a cast of very talented local Australian musicians… If it goes well, I might even put my hand up to be the next CEO of the AFL,” he joked.