Robbie Williams is “looking forward” to sharing his mash-up of ‘Angels’ and Beethoven

Robbie Williams has shared that he will be debuting a mash-up that features his music with Ludwig van Beethoven’s.

The upcoming track, which merges his 1997 hit ‘Angels’ with Beethoven’s ‘Unfinished 10th Symphony’, was due to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28. The performance was, however, cancelled “due to the current political situation” and will now be taking place at a later date.

Deutsche Telekom have collaborated with Williams on the track, assisting with the classical music which is performed by Artificial Intelligence.

“‘Angels’ obviously has a very special place in my heart”, Williams said of the project in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the preview of this interesting version. For me, it’s fascinating how much technology is now enabling art.”

Claudia Nemat from Deutsche Telekom added: “We’re particularly excited to explore the possibilities of AI and creativity together with Robbie Williams on one of the best songs in pop history.”

In other news, Williams recently revealed his involvement in Lufthaus, the (formerly) mysterious Armada Music signing that launched earlier this month.

The group released their debut single – a club-ready house banger titled ‘Sway’ – on February 11, but although it’s unmistakably Williams’ voice on the track, his identity was initially kept secret.

“This project has been keeping us busy in the studio throughout the pandemic, so we’re delighted to now be releasing the first single,” the group – rounded out by producers (and Williams’ longtime collaborators) Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis – wrote.

“We’ve purposely kept Lufthaus unrevealed, so we’re looking forward to releasing more music and revealing more material over the coming months.”

Last month, the singer announced plans to auction off three pieces of artwork created by Banksy, valued at over £10million.

The artworks will be sold March 2 as part of Sotheby’s The Now Evening Auction, with Williams saying the sale will fund his own “art project”.

Williams said: “I believe they are some of his best paintings and I love how closely linked they are to the street pieces. As a collector of Banksy’s work, you become part of a broader cultural movement.”