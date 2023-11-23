Robbie Williams pays tribute and dedicates ‘Angels’ to fan who died after Sydney concert

Robbie Williams has paid tribute to a fan who died after a fall during his concert in Sydney last week.

The singer offered his condolences to Robyn Hall during his set at AAMI Park in Melbourne last night (November 22). She died on Monday (November 20) after falling down six rows of seats at the Allianz Stadium on November 16.

Before he performed 1997 hit single ‘Angels’ he told the crowd: “I heard the news, the tragic news this week that a fan died in an accident after the show in Sydney and I feel after all the years that I am you and you are me and we are each other when we come together.

“So when something happens like this it breaks my heart. I’ve been thinking about it an awful lot, and I thought about it all the way through the show tonight. I just want to give a big shout-out and lots of love from me and my band to Robyn and Robyn’s family. Let’s all sing up, she was somebody just like you that came to the gig just like you did tonight. And I think she deserves a big song and tonight this is for her.”

Hall, who was in her 70s, had apparently been trying to climb over several rows of seats when she slipped and fell. She was then put into an induced coma and was being treated in hospital for injuries to her head and face prior to her death.

Elsewhere in last night’s set, Williams also performed a cover of John Farnham‘s ‘The Voice’ and Take That‘s classic 1995 hit ‘Back For Good’ alongside a host of his own hits including ‘Strong’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘She’s The One’.

It was the second of two shows the singer had performed in Melbourne after his sold out show in Sydney.

Williams is currently in the middle of his first Australian tour since 2018, performing to crowds of up to 40,000 at stadiums around the country.

He is also the subject of a new Netflix documentary which was released earlier this month.