Robbie Williams recalls soiling himself on stage with Take That

Robbie Williams has recalled soiling himself while he was performing on stage with Take That.

The British pop star took to his social media channels to share the anecdote with fans, telling them that it left him feeling “like death” while performing.

The moment took place during the Take That reunion tour, when Williams rejoined his old bandmates for a tour of the UK and Europe but fell victim to food poisoning while on the road.

“So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour. When I rejoined. It was Horrendous. It felt like death,” he began, writing in the caption. “We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad.”

“Anyway, A few days later we were playing at the Ajax Stadium in Amsterdam. Still not anywhere near well enough I ventured to the stage,” he continued, saying that he was left in “the precarious position of not being able to ‘trust a fart’”.

“[That] was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song. ‘Let me Entertain you’,” he wrote. “As I’m sure you can imagine it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro I retained my composure and committed to the performance 100%.

“Because of the picture I’ve just painted I’m sure you have questions,” the singer concluded. But let’s just let sleeping logs lie for now.”

To wrap up the update, he also asked his 2.8million Instagram followers to comment, writing which artist they think is also “a Performing Parper” – listing his choice as The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

In other Robbie Williams news, earlier this week the singer reunited onstage with his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen.

The singer was performing at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Saturday (August 26) when he introduced his “oldest friend from the band” and brought out Owen for a rendition of their 2008 single ‘Greatest Day’. The moment marked the first time the two have appeared on stage together in 12 years.

Additionally, Williams also appeared at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival back in July, and, in a four-star review, NME said that he was “still the ultimate showman”, who brought “melodrama and self-effacing humour to his back catalogue of hits”.

“As he introduces ‘Angels’ by talking about how he overcame a decade of mental health issues, it is clear that, for Williams, entertaining thousands of people at festivals like this one still acts as a healing salve,” it read. “He is a performer with more than enough heart to match his humour.”