Robbie Williams has reignited his feud with Liam Gallagher after saying Liam’s band Beady Eye “weren’t very good.”

Williams and Gallagher were friends back in the ’90s but came to loggerheads on a number of occasions, including when Williams challenged Gallagher to a fight at the 2000 Brit Awards.

In the latest feud, Williams made the comments about Beady Eye on Chris Thrall’s Bought The T-Shirt podcast. He also suggested that the former Oasis frontman wasn’t very famous worldwide.

Advertisement

“It’s not true that [Noel’s] massive in America, he’s just done well,” Williams said, later adding: “Liam isn’t one of the biggest stars worldwide.”

He continued: “Liam did Beady Eye and, to be honest with you, the songs weren’t very good. It’s as simple as that. The idea and concept of that whole thing wasn’t very good.”

Williams also argued that Oasis were not as successful aboard as they were in the UK. “We see our UK prism with our celebrities as, ‘Well, this must be happening worldwide because it’s happening here.’ It’s not happening outside of the UK…Oasis had a decent career in America, not a massive career.”

He did reserve some praise for Gallagher, adding: “I know that we have beef and all that but then Liam did a solo career, and I think people wanted him to have that solo career.

“He went and worked with proper songwriters that do songwriting for a living, that craft verses, choruses and middle eights really, really well. He writes a great lyric, he does great melodies and he is the voice of a generation.”

Advertisement

Back in March after a period of self-isolation during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams reignited with his feud with Gallagher after calling him a “dickhead.”

Speaking to The Sun, Williams originally appeared to praise Gallagher before his comments took another turn. Williams said: “The thing about Liam is he’s incredible. He’s an incredible singer – proper rock and roller. The world’s a better place for him being in it. He’s iconic.

“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the dickhead. And I can do that.”

Meanwhile, Williams is set to rejoin Take That for a one-off virtual charity show later this week (May 29).

The singer will join forces with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, for a lockdown show which is raising funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping to support concert crews during the coronavirus outbreak.

Williams famously left the group to launch his solo career in 1995, before returning in 2010 for their sixth album, ‘Progress’.