Robbie Williams has revealed that his father has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The former Take That singer is currently self-isolating with his wife and children at their home in Los Angeles, while his father, Pete Conway, has remained in the UK throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a new interview, Williams said that he has been experiencing “fear and panic” after being separated from some members of his family.

“We’re got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away,” he told The Mirror.

Going on to speak about the lockdown and the affect it has had on him, Williams said: “My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he also said he feared falling into old habits involving drinks, drugs and depression due to the current pandemic.

“I noticed at the start of the lockdown that I was going into fear,” he explained. “But the difference between me now and the person I used to be… I saw it, thought, ‘That’s interesting – tomorrow will be different’. And it was. Whereas before I used to think that I’d feel that way for a decade.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year. “It’s been terribly challenging for us,” he told Good Morning America.