Robbie Williams says he needs to “find someone new to resent” after resolving Liam Gallagher feud

Robbie Williams has joked that he needs to “find someone new to resent” after resolving his long-standing feud with Liam Gallagher.

Gallagher recently reached out to Williams, offering “love n light to your family” after recent news that Williams’ father had developed Parkinson’s disease.

The reconciliation came soon after Williams seemingly reignited the long-standing feud between the pair when he said Gallagher’s former band, Beady Eye “weren’t very good” and called Gallagher a “dickhead”.

“How good are Oasis?” Robbie said in a new interview with the Daily Mail, adding that “my long-running feud with Liam ended.

“Just massive respect now and back to being the fan I was.”

Speaking of how it feels to have moved past the feud, Robbie added: “It is nice, I like it… But now I’ve got to find someone new to resent. There is a huge space to fill.”

Last year, Williams revealed he had approached leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to organise a fight with long-term rival Gallagher.

“I’d love it,” he said back in October of 2019 about the prospect of a fight with Liam. “But I’d want it to be a professional fight. I’ve seen how much [YouTubers] KSI and Logan Paul made from theirs and I think we could trounce that.

“But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don’t want to do that.

“It’s got to be fucking whistles and bells if it happens…Yeah, Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.”