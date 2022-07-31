Robbie Williams says his next album will see him going “back to 1995”

Robbie Williams has said his next album will see him going “back to 1995”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the musician opened up about his next album and revealed that he’s looking to his past in order to shape the album’s content.

The interviewing journalist recounts how Williams played him several songs that are expected on the next album, which he describes as “guitar-based songs”.

Williams went on to say he’s looking back to the time he left Take That and is intending to create songs that could have come out of that period.

He explained: ‘I’ve decided to go back to 1995. I’ve just left Take That. And now, with the knowledge, musical knowledge that I have, what would be the album that I would make?”

As well as his music, elsewhere in the interview he opened up about new projects he had in the pipeline. “I’m also creating art. I’ve written a TV show. I’ve also designed my own clothing line,” he explained.

“I’ve also created my own drink. I want to build a hotel. I want to create something big in business. What else? There’s loads. Talent competition. I wrote another musical. It’s just limitless and it’s endless…I’m going to be a very, very busy man.”

Recently, it was reported that Williams is set to appear in a new documentary about his life and career.

The film, which will be a television documentary, is reportedly being made by the same production company behind Liam Gallagher’s 2019 film, As It Was, and has been in the works for several months.

As reported in The Sun, a source close to the project said: “Robbie is one of the most entertaining men in music and the documentary will be hilarious and heart-felt in equal measure. He has been through a hell of a lot and battled lots of demons in his personal life.

“But he’s also had an incredible career in music, started a family, and racked up plenty of celebrity anecdotes, so there will be loads to talk about in the documentary.”

Williams last did a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his life almost 20 years ago.

Williams is also set to appear in a new biopic about his life, Better Man, which is directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.