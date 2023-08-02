Robbie Williams wants to recruit Radiohead for cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’

Robbie Williams has said he wants to recruit Radiohead for a cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’.

The former Take That singer is keen to get Thom Yorke and co. to do the backing track for his own version of the 1983 Weather Girls hit.

He says he is yet to hear back from the band about the cover and may ask Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor instead.

Advertisement

He told The Sun‘s Bizarre column: “I want to do a cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’ but I want Radiohead to do a backing track for me.

“But they have not got back to me. I keep asking but nothing back. I dunno. I might ask Trent Reznor.”

His comments come ahead of his two forthcoming sold out shows at the Royal Estate of Sandringham later this month.

Meanwhile, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway recently said that the band will release new material “of some sort” in the “next couple of years”.

“We’re always talking about stuff. But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff that we’ve been doing [2021’s ‘Kid Amnesia’ reissue project and interactive exhibition], it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing,” Selway told Prog Magazine [via MusicNews].

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Noah Yorke, the son of Thom Yorke, recently shared his new song ‘Cerebral Key’, taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name.