Robert Forster announces national tour and shares new single ‘Tender Years’

Robert Forster has announced he’ll embark on an Australian tour in May 2023, in support of his forthcoming solo album ‘The Candle And The Flame’.

The former Go-Betweens singer and guitarist will kick off the run on May 12 in Adelaide, before performing shows in Fremantle, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Archies Creek, Brisbane, Sydney and Newcastle. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

The news coincides with the release of ‘Tender Years’, the second single to be lifted from ‘The Candle And The Flame’ ahead of the album’s release on February 2. The song features The John Steel Singers’ Scott Bromiley and Luke McDonald providing drums, bass and other instrumentation, while Forster’s son Louis (of The Goon Sax) plays guitar and sings.

‘Tender Years’ was written about Forster’s wife, Karin Bäumler, who co-directed its accompanying video with Forster. Watch that below:

Forster announced ‘The Candle And The Flame’ last month alongside lead single ‘She’s A Fighter’. The album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Inferno’ – was produced by Forster alongside Bäumler and their son. The trio began recording the album in late September, following Bäumler receiving a cancer diagnosis in July, and undergoing surgery in October.

“The recording sessions for the album were done sporadically over six months. Sometimes just one or two days a month. As that was all Karin’s strength and condition allowed her to do,” Forster explained when announcing the album last month. “So we had to record ‘live’, catching magical moments and going for ‘feel’. And that became the sound of the album.”

“Karin was driving the the album and listening to what we’d done on each session gave us weeks of enjoyment and a place we could retreat to, away from hospital visits and scans and blood tests,” Forster elaborated in a Facebook post. “In early March, with her chemotherapy course just finished, we did our last day in the studio.

“With a challenging year behind her, Karin is feeling strong and positive now and she can’t wait for our music to go out of our house and into the world. It may seem strange making an album in these circumstances and looking back, we really don’t know how we did it, but we do know that it helped us just so much as a family. It was done in drops and gave us this other reality we could live in. Something that music is great in giving.”

Robert Forster’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 12 – Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

Saturday 13 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Thursday 18 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Friday 19 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

Saturday 20 – Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

Sunday 21 – Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

Friday 26 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 27 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 28 – Newcastle, Lizottes