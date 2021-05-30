Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Black Sabbath‘s ‘Paranoid’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (May 23), the pair performed a version of Scorpions’ ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox going full Catwoman.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, with Willcox donning a blonde wig and gold-studded bra; Willcox and Fripp’s faces are covered in white face paint. They’re once again joined by Sidney Jake, who is seen wearing a black cowboy hat and his usual gold mask.

“The kitchen trio take it to the extreme again, and we can confirm no actual feathers were harmed in the making of this video!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has hailed the late, great Lemmy Kilmister as his own “rock god” in a new tribute.

The Black Sabbath frontman opened up on his love of the Motorhead singer when asked about the artists who inspire him, in a new interview with BBC Radio 2’s Johnny Walker.

The hard-living rock icons were close friends, and Lemmy co-wrote a wide array of Osbourne’s solo tracks before he died from cancer in 2015.