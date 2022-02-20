Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins – watch it below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which was launched in 2020. The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week’s cover saw the pair give a special Valentine’s Day performance of ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’ by The Dead Kennedys. Filmed in their kitchen, Fripp, wearing a gold waistcoat and black eye makeup, played guitar as Willcox, donning a white bodysuit and stockings, sung and danced around the kitchen.

For their reworking of ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, the lead single from Smashing Pumpkins’ diamond-certified third studio album ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’, the pair once again rock out in the kitchen.

Fripp donning a white shirt, black waistcoat and black eye makeup, hits a few bum notes towards the end of the performance, at which point he screams “bollocks” a few times, while Willcox, kitted out in a shimmering dress, black hot pants and multicoloured butterfly wings, shrugs it off and keeps things moving.

“This weekend, really has taken the lunch series to a whole new level! Bullet With Butterfly Wings as you’ve never seen or heard it before,” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Meanwhile, King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner, died earlier this month at the age of 75.

According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has yet been officially revealed.

McDonald’s passing follows the recent deaths of fellow king Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.