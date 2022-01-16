Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of The Undertones’ ‘Teenage Kicks’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of The Undertones‘ ‘Teenage Kicks’ – watch it below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which returns today (January 16) after a brief break for the holidays. Launched in 2020, the series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Their last performance as part of the series came on December 19 and saw them share a cover of The Stooges classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’. Filmed in their kitchen, Fripp donned dramatic black eyeshadow, while Willcox waved around a bone-shaped dog toy.

For their reworking of ‘Teenage Kicks’, the 1978 debut single from the Northern Irish punk band, the pair get up close and personal with the camera, while Willcox, wearing a see-through half blouse and heart-shaped, black nipple covers, pulls tissues from a box.

“What a year 2021 was, lets kick start 2022 as we mean to carry on….. Direct from the most famous kitchen of lockdown – this is a version of Teenage Kicks you wont forget!!!” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Not totally abandoning fans during the Christmas period, Fripp and Willcox did share a number of festive songs and carols over the latter part of December, including ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ and ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’.

Willcox revealed last February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.