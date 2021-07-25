Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of The Who’s ‘My Generation’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of the The Who’s ‘My Generation’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

A couple of weeks ago, the pair performed a version of the Sex Pistols‘ ‘Pretty Vacant’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox rocking a mohawk and fiery-coloured body paint, and wearing a barely-there sheer top that looked like it’s close to falling off completely.

For their reworking of ‘My Generation’, the 1965 single from The Who’s debut album of the same name, Willcox is seen wearing an unbuttoned white shirt, black and white tie, with pink ponytails in her hair.

“This Sunday we’re ‘Talking about #MyGeneration!!!’. Toyah, Robert and Sidney Jake are back with a Sunday Lunch performance from one of YouTube’s most famous kitchens,” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox shared a video for her new single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox, taken from her upcoming album ‘Posh Pop’, due out August 27.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing. Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”