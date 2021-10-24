Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share kitchen top rendition of The Stranglers’ ‘Peaches’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of The Stranglers‘ ‘Peaches’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Shirley Bassey, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week, the pair performed a version of Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’, with Fripp delivering the performance from their kitchen table as Willcox looked up at him.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on The Stranglers’ ‘Peaches’, taken from the band’s 1977 debut album ‘Rattus Norvegicus’, with Fripp once again performing from their dining table. Willcox can be seen stirring a mixing bowl as she sings along.

“Well the tables have turned again and Robert’s back on the table…… and everything is just Peachy!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”