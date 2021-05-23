Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox take on Scorpions’ ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Scorpions’ ‘Rock Me Like A Hurricane’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (May 16), the pair performed a cover of Steppenwolf‘s ‘Born To Be Wild’, with Willcox performing on an exercise bike in a white t-shirt.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on German rock band Scorpions’ classic ‘Rock Me Like A Hurricane’ – this time with Toyah donning a Catwoman outfit and, at one point, brandishing a whip. The pair are joined once again by Sidney Jake, playing guitar in a gold mask.

“Toyah, Robert and Sidney belt out another classic with a twist of the feline variety!” Willcox captioned the new video. Watch the performance below.

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.