Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s viral ‘Sunday Lunch’ sessions to be turned into a movie (or two)

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s viral ‘Sunday Lunch’ sessions are far from coming to an end, as the couple have revealed that the series is currently being recreated for the big screen.

The former King Crimson member and his ‘80s pop sensation spouse have made a name for themselves since 2020 with their YouTube series ‘Sunday Lunch’ – a viral hit which sees the couple perform covers of various rock and metal classics.

Now, three years after the project first began, Willcox – who goes by the mononym Toyah – has confirmed that the sessions are far from drawing to a close, and have been picked up by a “big production company” who are planning to make it into a feature film.

She announced the plans in a new interview with Eonmusic, explaining that momentum has continuously grown since they began the project in lockdown, and is now on the cusp of moving to new heights.

“We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment,” she said.

“Obviously, we won’t be in it,” she added. “It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what you call pre-production. All of that’s going on.”

The comments in the recent interview build upon a discussion the duo had with NME earlier this year, when they arrived for a set at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

“We’ve actually been picked up by a world agency and we have decided that we’re going to give them a set amount of years,” Toyah responded when asked how long they see the series continuing for. “At the moment our social media numbers are growing. So as long as those audiences are there and that kind of pull is there, we’ll keep going. But I will not watch him do anything that makes his health suffer.”

She continued, confirming that they were already underway with three potential television projects at the time: “Another bit of news that’s happening is we’re being courted by TV at the moment. We’ve got about three ideas in the very embryonic form that we should be shooting next year.”

In other Fripp and Willcox news, last month the couple made headlines after covering The Hives on their viral YouTube series.

Here, they performed their own version of the Swedish indie rock band’s biggest hit, ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’, while Fripp dressed as a bee.