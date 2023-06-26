Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox douse themselves in cream while performing ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have returned with the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch cover series, this week perfoming ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’ by Cream while literally covering themselves in cream.

The new cover sees Willcox pour cream all over her head and leather top, while Fripp performs guitar in a black shirt and white tie.

“Take your guitar off, baby,” Willcox says, before she pushes his head into her cream-covered chest. “Oh, that’s not fair,” Fripp says, to which Willcox replies: “But it’s fun.”

The pair then laugh together at the spectacle before the video ends. “We are back with a fresh helping of Sunday Lunch, and we promise you will not want to miss this one!! It’s Cream all round as Toyah & Robert are the sunshine of your love,” the video description reads.

You can check it out below.

Other recent covers the married couple have performed include Golden Earring’s ‘Radar Love’, Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation’ and The J. Geils Band’s ‘Centerfold’.

Back in May, Willcox and Fripp confirmed the details of their ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour, which is due to kick off this September.

“We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” shared Willcox. “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

Speaking to NME in 2021, Willcox said that she was hoping to take their Sunday Lunch series “a lot further”.

Back in October, Fripp said that his ongoing Sunday Lunch series with his Willcox had upset some King Crimson fans.