Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox give paint-covered Rage Against The Machine performance

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered Rage Against The Machine in the latest episode of their Sunday Lunch series.

The couple have continued the weekly video series, which started in 2020 as a result of Fripp missing playing live during the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.

In their latest creative reimagining of hit songs, Fripp and Willcox took on Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name Of’, performing the track in their kitchen. “The first revolution is when u change your mind,” read a sign painted over a red star that hung on one of the cupboards behind them, quoting Gil Scott Heron.

As they performed the 1992 track, Willcox rubbed red paint over her stomach and arms as Fripp played guitar while staring into the camera. Watch the performance below now.

In recent weeks, the pair have tackled the likes of INXS’ ‘Devil Inside’, Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ and many more.

Meanwhile, Willcox shared her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’ in August 2022 and told NME last year: “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album. We recorded in Simon [Darlow]’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing. Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”