Robert Plant has revealed that he assembled a massive personal archive, including unreleased music, over lockdown that will only be released when he dies.

The Led Zeppelin frontman spoke about his plans on the latest edition of his Digging Deep podcast, which was released yesterday (May 24).

Plant told his co-host Matt Everitt that he’d spent the past year “in Worcestershire, Shropshire, the Welsh borders; just walking, painting, drawing”.

Advertisement

He then revealed that, due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he’d had ample time recently to “put my house in order”.

“All the adventures that I’ve ever had with music and tours, album releases, projects that didn’t actually get finished or whatever it is — I just put them, itemised them all, and put everything into some semblance of order,” Plant explained. “So I’ve completely changed the set-up.”

Plant added: “I’ve told the kids when I kick the bucket, open it to the public free of charge — just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now. It’s a journey.”

As well as the prospect of unreleased music, Plant revealed that his archive also includes personal items from his collection.

“[I] found a letter from my mum that said: ‘Look, you’ve been a very naughty boy, why don’t you come back, because Sue wants to know where you’ve gone. And also, the accountancy job is still open in Stourport-on-Severn. Why don’t you just come back home and we’ll just pretend all this stuff didn’t happen?’

Advertisement

“And I hadn’t opened the letter until about three months ago!”

Plant will be one of the headliners at this year’s Black Deer Festival, which is set to take place in Kent next month.