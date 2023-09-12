Robert Trujillo reunites with Suicidal Tendencies for Metallica show

Robert Trujillo has reunited with his old band Suicidal Tendencies for a joint performance during a Metallica show in Glendale, Arizona.

The reunion took place during Metallica’s performance at State Farm Stadium on September 9, the rescheduled date that followed the original show’s postponement after James Hetfield contracted COVID.

Trujilo, who served as the bassist for Suicidal Tendencies from 1989 to 1995, returned to the stage with his old bandmates for a rendition of their song ‘I Saw Your Mommy…’, lifted from their 1983 self-titled debut album. Trujilo was also joined on stage by his son Tye Trujillo, who is currently filling in as Suicidal Tendencies’ touring bassist.

Suicidal Tendencies performed with Metallica in lieu of Ice Nine Kills, who dropped out as the support act following the show’s postponement. In addition to ‘I Saw Your Mommy…’, the Californian thrash band also performed ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’, ‘Subliminal’ and ‘Send Me Your Money’, among other songs.

Following his departure from Suicidal Tendencies in 1995, Robert Trujilo was enlisted to replace Metallica’s Jason Newsted in 2003 and has remained the band’s bassist since then. For his part, Tye Trujilo has been playing sporadically with Suicidal Tendencies since 2019, and took on a more consistent role in the band while original bassist Roberto ‘Ra’ Díaz toured with Korn.

The youngest Trujilo has also performed with Korn himself, making his live debut with the band during a show in 2017 — the same year Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer described the young bassist as “a professional musician” in an interview with NME.

Metallica’s Arizona show formed part of their ongoing M72 World Tour in support of their most recent eleventh album ‘72 Seasons’. In a four-star review of the album upon its release in April, NME wrote: “Metallica are still capable of delivering sharp, spiky metal – and sticking it where the sun doesn’t shine.”