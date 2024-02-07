Robert Wyatt’s son shares health update: “He’s being well looked after”

Robert Wyatt‘s son has shared an update regarding his father’s health, saying he is “being well looked after”.

The musician and composer, 78, was a founding member of Soft Machine and Matching Mole, serving as a drummer and vocalist in both bands. He later embarked on a 40-year solo career after becoming paraplegic following an accidental fall from a window in 1973.

Wyatt branched out to other instruments and became an important name during the formative years of British jazz fusion, psychedelia and progressive rock. His final studio album, 2007’s ‘Comicopera’, features contributions from Brian Eno, Paul Weller and more.

He retired from music in 2014, telling Uncut: “I would say I’ve stopped, it’s a better word than retired. Fifty years in the saddle, it’s not nothing. It’s completely unplanned, my life, and it’s just reached this particular point.

“Other things have happened – I’m more taken up by politics, to be honest, than music at the moment. Music tags along behind it. There is a pride in [stopping], I don’t want it to go off.”

Posting on Facebook yesterday (February 6), Wyatt’s son Sam thanked his followers for their recent “messages wondering about how Robert is and whether he will do any more recordings”.

He went on to say that Robert and his wife Alfreda Benge had asked him “to share some news about his health”, writing: “Towards the end of last year Robert’s recent memory loss was diagnosed as being progressive.