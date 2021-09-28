Roblox launches ‘Listening Parties’ feature for acts to debut new albums

Roblox has launched a new ‘Listening Parties’ feature through which artists can premiere their new albums.

The online gaming platform recently signed a new deal with Sony Music Entertainment, with the aim of giving Sony-signed acts “commercial opportunities to reach new audiences”. It was said that the service would also host innovative music experiences for its users.

As Music Business Worldwide reports, the platform has now launched its “latest innovation in music in the metaverse” with ‘Listening Parties’. Poppy became the first act to host a listening event last Friday (September 24), streaming her debut full-length ‘Flux’.

The Boston artist made the LP available through “all of the [Roblox] experiences”, including Overlook Bay, RoBeats, Robloxian High School, Creatures Of Sonaria and Dragon Adventures. She also answered questions about ‘Flux’ on the platform.

Flux playing all weekend in all of the experiences too! 🖤✨ — Poppy (@poppy) September 24, 2021

‘Listening Parties’ will allow musicians to premiere new records “to millions of fans who can listen to their music while they play and hang out with their friends”. Users will be able to access the albums via select “top experiences” on Roblox.

Speaking on the first instalment, Jon Vlassopulos, vice president and global head of music for Roblox, said: “It has been such a pleasure working with Poppy and [her label] Sumerian Records to launch our first ever Listening Party.

“Music is such a natural part of the way we express ourselves, entertain ourselves, and find connections with other people, and we want to keep finding new ways to make music more of an integral part of the Roblox experience.”

He continued: “Allowing Poppy’s fans to enjoy her new album ‘Flux’ where they are already spending time with their friends seemed like a no brainer, and our developers have jumped at the opportunity to participate!”

Jill Pedone, chief strategy officer at Sumerian Records, added that the label was “always looking for new and innovative ways to help our artists break through the noise and reach fans where they already are”.

Lil Nas X and Zara Larsson – both Sony artists – have previously given virtual performances from within Roblox, with the former show attracting a record-breaking 35million viewers.

Earlier this month, Twenty One Pilots played an online gig via the platform – comprising of “hit songs as well as new material from the band’s 2021 album, ‘Scaled and Icy’”.