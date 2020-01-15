Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Whitney Houston are among the main acts announced as inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020.

They join the likes of The Notorious B.I.G, The Doobie Brothers and T-Rex – who were all shortlisted back in October 2019.

The acts, who are among the 35th annual class of inductees, will also be joined by producer, veteran rock journalist and artist manager Jon Landau.

They were chosen from a list of 16 finalists, which means that the likes of Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Kraftwerk, Judas Priest, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Soundgarden, Todd Rundgren and Thin Lizzy will have to wait at least another 12 months until gaining entry into the hallowed hall.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor said of the honour: “A sincere THANK YOU goes out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting body – it always feels great to be recognized for your artistic efforts and I am honoured.

“Many congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees (DM finally!) – see you back in Cleveland where it all began for me!”

Depeche Mode said: “We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years.”

All living inductees are expected to attend a ceremony at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, Ohio, later this year.

Posthumous inductees are usually represented by a famous artist or family member who will accept the award in their honour.

Last year saw Radiohead, Janet Jackson and The Cure all being inducted, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk missing out.

To be eligible for entry, an artist’s first commercial records needed to have been released 25 years ago at the time of nomination.

Despite their induction, Nine Inch Nails’ Reznor has previously been somewhat disparaging about the Hall.

“I remember distinctly saying to myself, among other things, how can I even take this awards ceremony seriously if they’ll open their doors to X, Y and Z and not acknowledge the Cure,” Reznor said. “Let’s just say I’ve never been as happy to eat my words as I was tonight.” Last year’s ceremony also attracted headlines after The Cure’s Robert Smith delivered a deadpan reaction to the band’s induction.