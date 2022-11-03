Rock Gods Voyage cruise ship carrying 50 metal bands to set sail from Australia next year

A cruise ship festival called Rock Gods Voyage is expected to set sail from Australian shores next year, promising onboard performances from 50 rock and metal bands.

The event was first teased in June, with festival promoters Vamped Up sharing further details yesterday (November 2). Rock Gods Voyage – billed as the first event of its kind in Australia – will assemble a 50-band lineup to perform on a cruise ship which travels for three nights and four days.

The cruise will sail from Brisbane in late 2023, although exact dates – and the voyage’s final destination – are yet to be confirmed. According to HEAVY Mag, who are also sponsoring the voyage, the line-up will include a host of local, national and international rock and metal bands, with “some of the names thrown around [being] massive,” the publication wrote.

Meanwhile, on their own website, Rock Gods Voyage promised that the line-up will include “globally recognised mainstream bands”. Organisers also mentioned performers spanning the genres of metal, rock and punk, as well as “all the subgenres of these categories”. Register for more information regarding Rock Gods Voyage via their website here.

Rock Gods Voyage joins a slew of heavy music festivals set to take place in Australia next year, led by the local debut of Knotfest in March. The festival, curated by Slipknot, will host three events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Alongside Slipknot, Knotfest’s inaugural Australian line-up also includes Megadeth, Parkway Drive, Trivium, In Flames, Knocked Loose and The Story So Far, among others.

Speaking of the inaugural Australian edition of Knotfest in an interview with NME, Slipknot co-founder Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said the festival’s expansion has “been our goal all along: to spread this philosophy and to share our ambition for a new art form… It’s world domination, one country at a time.”