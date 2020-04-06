Carb on carb, Nothing Really, Jack R Reilly lead new livestream festival, Rockin The Burrows

Canberra-based DIY collective Mulgara is launching its own live-streamed festival, Rockin The Burrows.

Mulgara specialises in booking and promoting the works of independent artists, many of which can be seen in the festival’s lineup. Leading Rockin The Burrows is New Zealand duo carb on carb. Joining them is Victoria Austin, from Melbourne band Nothing Really, and solo artist Jack R Reilly, who recently released a new single, ‘Where You Find Yourself’. Rounding out the list is Luke McDonald, from the band Amends, Jim Dusty, Jamie Leone, Ruth Lorelle and Boots Byers.

The event will take place on April 17 from 6pm AEST and all sets will be streamed from the Mulgara Facebook page.

Mulgara made a statement on Rockin The Burrows’ event page saying, “We miss all our friends and we miss having shows every month so we’re hosting a live-streamed show with some of our besties!”

The collective is known for hosting house shows, tours and the annual No Front Fences festival. No Front Fences 2019 featured The Buoys, Mere Women, Slagatha Christie, Treehouses, Sputnik Sweetheart, Helena Pop and more.

Rockin The Burrows is the latest livestream festival to emerge while artists and fans are socially distancing from each other. Another digital event, ISOL-AID, recently vowed to continue each weekend until coronavirus restrictions lift.

ISOL-AID has completed three weekends of live-streamed performances, including sets from Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, Hockey Dad, Courtney Barnett, #1 Dads and Bad//Dreems.