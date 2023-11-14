NewsMusic News

Rockstar Games shares new Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist

The playlist comes ahead of the franchise's 25th anniversary

By Anagricel Duran
In this photo illustration the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
In this photo illustration the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rockstar Games has shared a Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist in celebration of the franchise ahead of GTA 6‘s reveal.

The American video game publisher took to their official X/Twitter account to share Grand Theft Auto Radio, a playlist curated with classic tracks and “hidden gems” that have been featured across every station in the Grand Theft Auto series which will be based on fan’s Spotify listening preferences.

According to the Rockstar Games website, Grand Theft Auto Radio on Spotify “showcases everything from the new wave of Vice City’s Flash FM, to the hip-hop classics of GTAIV’s The Beat 102.7 — all the way through to the latest GTA Online updates, and more … all in one convenient place.”

Advertisement

The playlist features a wide variety of tracks and artists spanning every genre. Artists such as Toto, Gorillaz, Dr. Dre, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, M.I.A, Saweetie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Outfield, Rosalía, Fergie, John Waite, The Doobie Brothers and more are all included in the playlist.

Recently, Rockstar Games confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in “early December”.

In a message sent to press and posted via social media, Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser confirmed that fans don’t have long left to wait for the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” read Houser’s message. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” he shared. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Rockstar has been relatively quiet for the last year, after a major hack saw early development footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 spread across the internet. A 17-year-old teenager in Oxfordshire was arrested in relation to the hack, and publisher Take-Two Interactive confirmed the incident didn’t “have any influence on development or anything of the sort”.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement