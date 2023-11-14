Rockstar Games shares new Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist

Rockstar Games has shared a Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist in celebration of the franchise ahead of GTA 6‘s reveal.

The American video game publisher took to their official X/Twitter account to share Grand Theft Auto Radio, a playlist curated with classic tracks and “hidden gems” that have been featured across every station in the Grand Theft Auto series which will be based on fan’s Spotify listening preferences.

According to the Rockstar Games website, Grand Theft Auto Radio on Spotify “showcases everything from the new wave of Vice City’s Flash FM, to the hip-hop classics of GTAIV’s The Beat 102.7 — all the way through to the latest GTA Online updates, and more … all in one convenient place.”

The playlist features a wide variety of tracks and artists spanning every genre. Artists such as Toto, Gorillaz, Dr. Dre, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, M.I.A, Saweetie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Outfield, Rosalía, Fergie, John Waite, The Doobie Brothers and more are all included in the playlist.

Recently, Rockstar Games confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in “early December”.

In a message sent to press and posted via social media, Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser confirmed that fans don’t have long left to wait for the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” read Houser’s message. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” he shared. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”