‘RocKwiz’ returns for Really Really Good Friday event

The team behind beloved Australian music game show RocKwiz will reunite once again for its annual Really Really Good Friday event.

For its fifth instalment, RocKwiz’s Really Really Good Friday will be held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on April 2 as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl performance series. The game show had previously held an event at the Music Bowl in 2009 for the venue’s 50th anniversary.

Hosted by Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro, the show will also feature the RocKwiz Orkestra and series regulars The Wolfgramm Sisters.

“We’re all flooded with memories of rock concerts we’ve seen there, but of course inspired by the big show we did there in March 2009; a sweltering night when Melbourne was getting over a hot summer of bushfires,” Nankervis said in a statement.

“We came together as a big, rowdy family for music, quizzing and pure fun to shake off the sadness of recent events. Sound familiar?”

After airing 14 seasons across more than a decade, SBS pulled the plug on RocKwiz in 2019. Guest musicians over the course of the series included Sarah Blasko, Gareth Liddiard, Archie Roach, Hayley Mary, Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, among others.

“To say I have missed performing with my RocKwiz brothers and sisters would be an understatement,” Zemiro said.

“I will be holding back tears when I step out on stage to a beautiful audience once again at the magnificent Bowl!”

Tickets for RocKwiz’s Really Really Good Friday go on sale this Thursday (February 25).