RocKwiz to live-stream ‘Really Really Good Friday’ special from 2018

Beloved Australian music trivia show RocKwiz has announced a livestream of their 2018 Really Really Good Friday special this Friday (April 10).

The announcement is part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s digitial ‘Together With You’ initiative, which has been distributing archival live performances from its venues.

RocKwiz were set to stage their annual Good Friday special this year at Hamer Hall for the fifth time, before coronavirus public gathering bans forced its cancellation.

Advertisement

The 2018 broadcast features special musical guests such as Joe Camilleri, Hayley Mary, Alex The Astronaut and Paul Dempsey. Comedians Bob Franklin and Gillian Cosgriff also take part in the show.

It also features all of regular fixtures of the program: host Julia Zemiro, scorekeeper/adjudicator Brian Nankervis, “human scoreboard” Dugald McAndrew and the show’s house band, the RocKwiz Orchestra, who are joined by Even frontman Ash Naylor.

Arts Centre Melbourne has encouraged viewers to live tweet the event with the hashtag #ACMwithyou. As a preview, RocKwiz‘s Facebook page have shared a clip of You Am I frontman Tim Rogers performing a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Young Americans’ from 2016.

Watch it below:

RocKwiz Live was able to reschedule performances in regional Victoria for October of this year, with dates in Shepparton, Yarram and Ballarat set to go ahead.

Advertisement

RocKwiz ran for over 170 episodes between 2005 and 2016. SBS, the show’s television home, announced in 2019 that it would no longer commission any further episodes of RocKwiz. Its live events, however, will continue for the foreseeable future.

The livestream of RocKwiz’s Really Really Really Good Friday will begin at 7pm AEST Friday April 10, here.