Rod Stewart announces 2023 Australian tour with Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

Rod Stewart has announced an eight-date Australian tour for next March, all dates of which will see him joined by Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

It’s the fourth time Stewart has slated the run – dubbed ‘The Hits! Tour’ – for Australian audiences; he first announced his return Down Under back in October of 2019, booking it in for the following March. The tour was then postponed to October 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that August, it was moved to the first half of 2022. At the start of this year, the tour was officially cancelled altogether.

Nevertheless, the new dates will cover all of the cities Stewart had been booked to perform in; the run will kick off in Perth on Saturday March 11, when he, Lauper and Stevens take to the stage at RAC Arena. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing Rod Laver Arena the following Tuesday (March 14), before moving on to play shows Geelong, Adelaide, Mount Cotton and Sydney. To wrap up, they’ll deliver winery shows in the Hunter Valley and Bowral.

Tickets for all eight of the shows go on sale at 1pm local time this Thursday (November 17), with pre-sales running from 11am tomorrow (November 15). Find tickets here for the shows in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, and here for everywhere else.

Stewart’s last Australian tour went down in 2015, when he was touring off the back of his 28th album, ‘Time’. He’s since released three more albums: ‘Another Country’ that same year, ‘Blood Red Roses’ in 2018, and ‘The Tears Of Hercules’ in 2021.

Meanwhile, last month saw Stewart rent a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees. The veteran pop rocker and his wife, Penny Lancaster, have claimed that they’ll pay the family’s rent and bills for at least a year; in an interview with the Daily Mirror, he said he believes it’s his duty to help others after he was knighted six years ago.

Earlier in the year, he surprised drinkers at a pub in Glasgow by stepping behind the bar to serve pints.

Rod Stewart’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 11 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 14 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 18 – Djilang/Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate

Tuesday 21 – Kaurna/Adelaide, AEC Arena

Saturday 25 – Jungalpin/Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Wednesday 29 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Wonnarua/Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

Sunday 2 – Gundungurra/Bowral, Centennial Vineyards