Rod Stewart on his climate change fears: “We’ve spoiled the Earth. I think it’s too late to turn back now”

Rod Stewart has spoken about his fears of climate change, saying that he believes that “we’ve spoiled the Earth” and that “it’s too late to turn back now”.

The singer was speaking to Chris Evans recently for his How to Wow podcast in a wide-ranging interview that touched on Stewart’s career, his interest in football and the coronavirus pandemic.

While discussing the pandemic with Evans, Stewart said that he thinks “the good Lord is intent on wiping us all out, because we’ve spoiled the Earth”.

“We’ve spoiled it. I think it’s too late to turn back now,” he said — you can hear this section of the interview at the one hour 16 minute-mark below.

Stewart added: “I think global warming is going to spoil the Earth. We’re literally… I believe we’re too late.”

Stewart also criticised Donald Trump — calling him “that prick in the White House” — for withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement in 2017, branding the decision as “terrible”.

Elsewhere in his interview with Evans, Stewart spoke about his ongoing feud with Elton John by claiming that the latter had turned down his offer to end their row.

The two singers fell out last year after Stewart criticised John’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour, as well as poking fun at his Rocketman biopic by saying that it wasn’t “very flattering”.