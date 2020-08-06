Rod Stewart pushes back Australian tour to 2022

Sir Rod Stewart has announced the postponement of his 2020 Australia tour due to “ongoing travel restrictions, border closures and the continued limitations on mass gatherings in Australia”.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Stewart’s The Hits! tour had originally been rescheduled to take place this October and November. In a tweet posted today (August 6), Stewart confirmed it had been rescheduled again to commence in March 2022.

Sorry to say that The Australia and New Zealand tour of The Hits!, originally scheduled for October and November of 2020, will be rescheduled. BUT I'll be there in 2022, March and April, and it’s going to be GREEEAAAAT! Hold on to your tickets! 🇦🇺 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/qMqLA2evd2 — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 6, 2020

Advertisement

The tour will begin in Perth before continuing on to Melbourne, Hunter Valley and Sydney, with A Day On The Green shows also taking place at Geelong, Bowral and Mount Cotton.

It has also been announced that due to scheduling conflicts, the original Canberra show in November will not be rescheduled, with ticketholders to receive an automatic refund.

It’s been quite a controversial year for the singer. In February, footage emerged of Stewart appearing to perform a Nazi salute and assault a security guard at a Florida beach resort.

The incident occurred while on holiday with his family, after he and others were said to be denied access to a private party. Stewart was then charged by police for allegedly punching the security guard.

Later on in the year, following the success of the Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, Stewart discussed with BBC Radio 2 who he’d like to play him in a biopic, naming Notting Hill and Harry Potter actor Rhys Ifans.

Advertisement

“Rhys would be a very good idea. [But] he has got to do something with his barnet,” Stewart said.