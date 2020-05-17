GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Rod Stewart reveals who he wants to play him in a biopic

Although he'd "have to do something with his barnet"

By Patrick Clarke
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rod Stewart has discussed the prospect of a movie about his life and career, following the success of recent Freddie Mercury and Elton John biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said he would be “flattered” if a similar film was to be made about his own career, and said he’d pick Notting Hill and Harry Potter actor Rhys Ifans to play him.

“Rhys would be a very good idea. [But] he has got to do something with his barnet,” Stewart said.

Advertisement

Rod Stewart Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans and Rod Stewart CREDIT: Getty

Ifans, who previously dated Stewart’s daughter Kimberley, also has musical experience of his own as a founding member of Welsh band Super Furry Animals.

Stewart also said he’d like his fourteen year old son Alastair to play his younger self, as he believes they have a “remarkable similarity” in their looks.

Stewart said: “If it does not happen it does not matter but I would be flattered if it did. But I tell you what, the Freddie Mercury one was so good. It was rock and roll. It would be hard to get something better than that but I would give it a shot.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Stewart was charged with battery after he and his son Sean were involved in an alleged fight with a security guard at a Florida resort on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.