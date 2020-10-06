Rod Stewart says Elton John turned down offer to end ongoing feud

Rod Stewart has spoken out about his ongoing feud with Elton John, saying that the ‘Rocketman’ singer turned down his offer to end the row.

The singers fell out last year after Stewart criticised John’s decision to head out on an extensive farewell world tour, as well as poking fun at his Rocketman biopic, calling it “not very flattering”.

Now, speaking to Chris Evans on his How To Wow podcast, Stewart claims he has tried to extend an olive branch to John, only for it to be ignored.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” he explained. “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, ’cause they both love football.”

His invite included the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer’s two sons – Zachary and Elijah – who he shares with husband David Furnish, but he alleges John didn’t reply to his email.

Stewart, who is married to Penny Lancaster, also has two sons of similar age to John’s: Alistair, 14, and Aiden, nine.

Earlier this year, Rod Stewart discussed the prospect of a movie about his life and career, following the success of recent biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said he would be “flattered” if a similar film was to be made about his own career, and said he’d pick Notting Hill and Harry Potter actor Rhys Ifans to play him.

Meanwhile, Elton John has announced a special 50th-anniversary boxset containing over 60 previously unreleased tracks.

Set for release on November 13 via UMC/EMI, ‘Jewel Box’ will be split into four parts – ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘Rarities’, ‘B-sides’, ‘And This Is Me’ – and will be available across a range of formats, with 81 songs coming to digital platforms for the first time.