Roddy Ricch announces new album ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch has announced details of his new album ‘Live Life Fast’. See the cover art below.

The Compton rapper revealed on social media that his second studio effort will arrive on December 17 via Atlantic. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“livelifefast 12/17 spread the word,” Ricch wrote on Instagram alongside the album’s cover art, which features him driving in a bright yellow jacket. He also appears to have deleted all previous Instagram posts, indicating the start of a new era.

The new album includes the recently released single ‘Late At Night’, which Ricch initially teased on Twitter in May. It also follows ‘Stunnaman’, his collaboration with Birdman and Lil Wayne that was released earlier this year.

‘Live Life Fast’ is the follow-up to his 2019 debut ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’, which hit Number One on the US chart upon release and included the breakout single ‘The Box’. That track earned Ricch three Grammy nominations in 2021. He has since received a further Grammy nod for appearing on Kanye West‘s ‘Donda’ track ‘Pure Souls’, which has been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Earlier this year, Ricch teased the album in a new interview with Complex. “With my next project, I’m going to be more vulnerable,” he said. “I’m going to bring fans into my world more. I’m learning the balance. Like, ‘OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.’”

He added: “Coming off one of the biggest albums I could’ve done, I feel like taking them back to the basics with me.”

In other news, Ricch announced that he will be donating his compensation for playing Travis Scott‘s Astroworld to the victims of the festival’s tragic crowd crush.

Ricch played a 30-minute set at the festival on November 5, shortly before 10 people died – and hundreds more were reportedly injured – in a “mass-casualty” stampede during Scott’s headlining set.