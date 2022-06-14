Roddy Ricch leads “Fuck NYPD” chant during Summer Jam performance after weapons charges dismissed

Roddy Ricch led a chant of “Fuck NYPD” during his performance at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey, shortly after his release from custody over weapons charges.

The rapper was arrested on Saturday (June 11) after allegedly attempting to enter Governors Ball festival in New York with a loaded firearm. Ricch was due to perform at the festival, and his set was cancelled on short notice due to the arrest, with fans who had gathered shown an onscreen message confirming it would not take place.

Ricch was taken into custody alongside his driver and bodyguard, and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device.

Advertisement

Per Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney office has since confirmed those charges have been dismissed, with “no charges pending”. Ricch has not addressed the incident directly, other than sharing an Instagram Story shortly after being released from Queens Central Booking, saying, “I need a shower, man.”

On Sunday night (June 12), Ricch appeared at this year’s Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, as part of a line-up that also included the likes of Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City Girls, Pusha T and Burna Boy.

Footage from the set shows Ricch addressing the crowd. “Going to need everybody to say, ‘Fuck NYPD,'” he tells the audience, who oblige the rapper’s request before he performs his 2020 DaBaby collaboration ‘Rockstar’. See that below:

Yesterday (June 13), Ricch was announced as a special guest for the majority of shows on Post Malone‘s forthcoming tour in support of his new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’. Ricch appears on the single ‘Cooped Up’, and performed the song alongside Malone during an appearance on Saturday Night Live last month.