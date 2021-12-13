Roddy Ricch shares trailer for album ‘Live Life Fast’ featuring new song

Roddy Ricch has posted a trailer for his new album ‘Live Life Fast’ that features an intro song in the background.

The rapper, who announced earlier this month that he would be releasing his second album on Friday (December 17), has now unveiled a teaser clip for the record.

As Complex notes, the trailer is soundtracked by a Ty Dolla $ign-featuring song that is thought to be the album’s opening track. A tracklist has not yet been revealed.

In the trailer, Ricch delivers a monologue as he drives through countryside in a Rolls Royce truck and peers over a cityscape from a luxury building.

“My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast bitches and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down,” Ricch says in the teaser.

“And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realised I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

The new album includes the recently released single ‘Late At Night’, which Ricch initially teased on Twitter in May. It also follows ‘Stunnaman’, his collaboration with Birdman and Lil Wayne that was released earlier this year.

‘Live Life Fast’ is the follow-up to Ricch’s 2019 debut ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’, which hit Number One on the US chart upon release and included the breakout single ‘The Box’.

That track earned Ricch three Grammy nominations in 2021. He has since received a further Grammy nod for appearing on Kanye West‘s ‘Pure Souls’ from ‘Donda’, which has been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

In other news, Ricch has announced that he will be donating his compensation for playing Travis Scott‘s Astroworld to the victims of the festival’s tragic crowd crush.