Roddy Ricch to donate his Astroworld fee to victims’ families

Roddy Ricch has announced that he will donate his compensation for playing Travis Scott‘s Astroworld to the victims of the festival’s tragic crowd crush.

Ricch played a 30-minute set at the festival on Friday night (November 5), shortly before eight people died – and hundreds more were reportedly injured – in a “mass-casualty” stampede during Scott’s headlining set.

In a post on his Instagram story, Ricch – real name Rodrick Moore, Jr. – wrote, “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out.

“I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident #Pray4Houston.”

Ricch directed fans to get in contact with Shawn Holiday, part of his management team, if they had any information.

Earlier today, Kanye West made his own tribute to the victims of the tragedy, dedicating the latest iteration of Sunday Service to those who lost their lives.

In the days following the tragedy, Scott took to social media to make two separate statements: a brief, written one on Twitter and a longer video posted to Instagram.

“My fans really mean the world to me,” he said in the latter. “I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out what’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need.”

Those present at the festival shared various accounts of what happened, including posting videos of people asking security and camera crew for help only for staff to appear to ignore them.

Scott has since been hit with three lawsuits relating to the crowd crush, with one filing accusing Scott, festival organisers Live Nation and ScoreMore and other parties of “negligence and gross negligence”. One suit also claims the incident was a result of “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety”.

Experts have also weighed in on the tragedy, with some arguing that event organisers “weren’t prepared for the crowd they were going to get”. One expert, who remained anonymous, told Rolling Stone that they “don’t even want to speculate how difficult it’s going to be” for rap festivals in particular to obtain insurance in future.