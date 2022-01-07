Roddy Ricch to make his ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut next week

Saturday Night Live is set to return next weekend with musical guest Roddy Ricch.

The Compton rapper, who released his second album ‘Live Life Fast’ last month, will make his debut appearance on the hit US variety show next Saturday (January 15) alongside host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

“I’m hosting [Saturday Night Live],” DeBose tweeted. “Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, she wrote: “Thank you for all the celebratory words re: SNL my heart is full. I’m excited to hit the ground running to bring you a fun show Live, from NY next Saturday Night!”

It comes after Charli XCX was forced to cancel her scheduled SNL performance last month due to new on-set COVID restrictions.

The final show of 2021, which was hosted by Paul Rudd, went ahead with a “limited” cast and crew and did not feature a studio audience.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL announced.